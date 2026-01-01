The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Organizing to support disabled persons in Kenya
Weekly Program
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Feb. 2, 2026, midnight
Stella Wangila is a Disability Inclusion Facilitator in Kenya and the instigator of a local community-based organization in Mombasa, by and for youth with disabilities. In this interview she tells her own story of why she had to leave her home and came to do this work. She also gives examples of what disabled people face, including grievous gender-based violence, and what they want and need. That includes help obtaining and learning assistive technologies, and understanding how to avoid being scammed through the internet. It also includes a call for Kenya to implement the laws it has already passed with respect to disability support and rights.
Interview by Diana Wanyonyi. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio around the world since 1986. Producers' guidelines: www.wings.org

00:28:46 1 Feb. 1, 2026
Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada
