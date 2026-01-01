Summary: Stella Wangila is a Disability Inclusion Facilitator in Kenya and the instigator of a local community-based organization in Mombasa, by and for youth with disabilities. In this interview she tells her own story of why she had to leave her home and came to do this work. She also gives examples of what disabled people face, including grievous gender-based violence, and what they want and need. That includes help obtaining and learning assistive technologies, and understanding how to avoid being scammed through the internet. It also includes a call for Kenya to implement the laws it has already passed with respect to disability support and rights.



