The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.
TRACKLIST
01. Sonny Fodera - Feeling You ft. Yasmin (Deep Mix) 02. Nick Holder - Forever In A Daze 03. Mista T Dot - Move With You 04. Julian Gomes - 1000 Memories (Fred Everything Remix) 05. Thor - Da Poem 06. Demuir - Luvin' To Nothing 07. The DC - Playin' the Fool (The DC Remix) 08. Sandy Rivera - YEAH! (Dub) 09. Lex & Wood - Dnce 10. MPE Project - Sink or Fly ft. Nicole De Angelis
Sean Savage 2026
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.
Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.