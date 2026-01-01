The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 02-02-26
Bree Fram; Jenn Deerinwater.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Feb. 3, 2026, midnight
An indigiqueer Creating Change keynoter calls for radical inclusion; the E.U.’s rights council urges all member states to ban conversion therapy, Russia declares ILGA “undesirable”, Budapest’s mayor is officially charged with criminally allowing last year’s LGBTQ Pride march, Missouri’s top court upholds the state’s ban on pediatric gender-affirming healthcare, and an expelled trans Space Force colonel announces her U.S. congressional run.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Michael LeBeau and Ava Davis and produced by Brian DeShazor. Jenn Deerinwater feature produced by Greg Gordon with thanks to Cathy Renna and The National LGBTQ Task Force. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Paul Simon; Ty Defoe.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

00:28:59 1 Feb. 3, 2026
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 