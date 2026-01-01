The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Cause and Effect - Rob Miller's Memoir about Bloodshot Records
Music
The Haberdasher
Feb. 3, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and h
Hey Listeners,

We’ll start out with some brand new and classic protest tracks then head to Brazil, rock some Bloodshot tracks, and wind up playing some great 70’s funk.

Big plans. Keep it tuned here.

Lucinda Williams The World's Gone Wrong (feat. Brittney Spencer) World's Gone Wrong Highway 20 Records
Marion Williams I Pity the Poor Immigrant The New Message Rhino Atlantic
Billy Bragg City Of Heroes City Of Heroes - Single Billy Bragg
Billy Bragg & Wilco All You Fascists Mermaid Avenue Vol. II Craft Recordings
Tom Robinson Band Power In the Darkness Power In the Darkness Parlophone UK
Bruce Springsteen Streets of Minneapolis Streets of Minneapolis - Single Columbia Records
Bruce Springsteen Pay Me My Money Down We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions (American Land Edition) Columbia
Tom Robinson Band Days of Rage TRB 2 Parlophone UK
Bob Dylan A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan Columbia
Miramar En Mis Sueños Entre Tus Flores Ansonia Records
Gilberto Gil Procissão Gilberto Gil (1968) Gege
Marcos Valle Estrelar Marcos Valle Som Livre
Os Mutantes A Minha Menina Os Mutantes Universal Music Ltda.
Tim Maia Não Vou Ficar Tim Maia (1971) Universal Music Ltda.
João Gilberto Bim Bom Chega de Saudade Sinetone AMR
Andre Williams Lily White Mama & Jet Black Daddy Making Singles, Drinking Doubles Bloodshot Records
The Sadies Talkin' Down Pure Diamond Gold Bloodshot Records
The Meat Purveyors Thinking About Drinking All Relationships Are Doomed to Fail Bloodshot Records
Trailer Bride Yoohoo River Smelling Salts Bloodshot Records
Split Lip Rayfield Rig or Cross I'll Be Around Stitchgiver Inc.
Roger Knox Stranger In My Country Stranger In My Land Irruk Birruk
Graham Parker The Rest Is History Your Country Bloodshot Records
Flat Duo Jets Mexicali Baby Introducing Norton Records Inc.
Cymande One More Cymande Partisan Records / Liberator Music
Mandrill Hagalo Composite Truth Universal Records
The Isley Brothers Listen to the Music 3+3 Epic/Legacy
Tower of Power You Got to Funkifize Bump City Warner Records
Billy Preston It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Bleeding) Everybody Likes Some Kind Of Music A&M
Parliament Red Hot Mama Osmium … plus Edsel

02:00:00 1 Feb. 2, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
