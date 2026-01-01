The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and h
Hey Listeners,
We’ll start out with some brand new and classic protest tracks then head to Brazil, rock some Bloodshot tracks, and wind up playing some great 70’s funk.
Big plans. Keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
Lucinda Williams The World's Gone Wrong (feat. Brittney Spencer) World's Gone Wrong Highway 20 Records Marion Williams I Pity the Poor Immigrant The New Message Rhino Atlantic Billy Bragg City Of Heroes City Of Heroes - Single Billy Bragg Billy Bragg & Wilco All You Fascists Mermaid Avenue Vol. II Craft Recordings Tom Robinson Band Power In the Darkness Power In the Darkness Parlophone UK Bruce Springsteen Streets of Minneapolis Streets of Minneapolis - Single Columbia Records Bruce Springsteen Pay Me My Money Down We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions (American Land Edition) Columbia Tom Robinson Band Days of Rage TRB 2 Parlophone UK Bob Dylan A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan Columbia Miramar En Mis Sueños Entre Tus Flores Ansonia Records Gilberto Gil Procissão Gilberto Gil (1968) Gege Marcos Valle Estrelar Marcos Valle Som Livre Os Mutantes A Minha Menina Os Mutantes Universal Music Ltda. Tim Maia Não Vou Ficar Tim Maia (1971) Universal Music Ltda. João Gilberto Bim Bom Chega de Saudade Sinetone AMR Andre Williams Lily White Mama & Jet Black Daddy Making Singles, Drinking Doubles Bloodshot Records The Sadies Talkin' Down Pure Diamond Gold Bloodshot Records The Meat Purveyors Thinking About Drinking All Relationships Are Doomed to Fail Bloodshot Records Trailer Bride Yoohoo River Smelling Salts Bloodshot Records Split Lip Rayfield Rig or Cross I'll Be Around Stitchgiver Inc. Roger Knox Stranger In My Country Stranger In My Land Irruk Birruk Graham Parker The Rest Is History Your Country Bloodshot Records Flat Duo Jets Mexicali Baby Introducing Norton Records Inc. Cymande One More Cymande Partisan Records / Liberator Music Mandrill Hagalo Composite Truth Universal Records The Isley Brothers Listen to the Music 3+3 Epic/Legacy Tower of Power You Got to Funkifize Bump City Warner Records Billy Preston It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Bleeding) Everybody Likes Some Kind Of Music A&M Parliament Red Hot Mama Osmium … plus Edsel