Notes: Hey Listeners,



We’ll start out with some brand new and classic protest tracks then head to Brazil, rock some Bloodshot tracks, and wind up playing some great 70’s funk.



Big plans. Keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Lucinda Williams The World's Gone Wrong (feat. Brittney Spencer) World's Gone Wrong Highway 20 Records

Marion Williams I Pity the Poor Immigrant The New Message Rhino Atlantic

Billy Bragg City Of Heroes City Of Heroes - Single Billy Bragg

Billy Bragg & Wilco All You Fascists Mermaid Avenue Vol. II Craft Recordings

Tom Robinson Band Power In the Darkness Power In the Darkness Parlophone UK

Bruce Springsteen Streets of Minneapolis Streets of Minneapolis - Single Columbia Records

Bruce Springsteen Pay Me My Money Down We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions (American Land Edition) Columbia

Tom Robinson Band Days of Rage TRB 2 Parlophone UK

Bob Dylan A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan Columbia

Miramar En Mis Sueños Entre Tus Flores Ansonia Records

Gilberto Gil Procissão Gilberto Gil (1968) Gege

Marcos Valle Estrelar Marcos Valle Som Livre

Os Mutantes A Minha Menina Os Mutantes Universal Music Ltda.

Tim Maia Não Vou Ficar Tim Maia (1971) Universal Music Ltda.

João Gilberto Bim Bom Chega de Saudade Sinetone AMR

Andre Williams Lily White Mama & Jet Black Daddy Making Singles, Drinking Doubles Bloodshot Records

The Sadies Talkin' Down Pure Diamond Gold Bloodshot Records

The Meat Purveyors Thinking About Drinking All Relationships Are Doomed to Fail Bloodshot Records

Trailer Bride Yoohoo River Smelling Salts Bloodshot Records

Split Lip Rayfield Rig or Cross I'll Be Around Stitchgiver Inc.

Roger Knox Stranger In My Country Stranger In My Land Irruk Birruk

Graham Parker The Rest Is History Your Country Bloodshot Records

Flat Duo Jets Mexicali Baby Introducing Norton Records Inc.

Cymande One More Cymande Partisan Records / Liberator Music

Mandrill Hagalo Composite Truth Universal Records

The Isley Brothers Listen to the Music 3+3 Epic/Legacy

Tower of Power You Got to Funkifize Bump City Warner Records

Billy Preston It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Bleeding) Everybody Likes Some Kind Of Music A&M

Parliament Red Hot Mama Osmium … plus Edsel



