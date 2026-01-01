The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
From the Vault: No ICE Raids, No Trump! | Plus: Bob Avakian Responds to the Anti-Revolution Haters
Weekly Program
Michelle Xai and Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Alfonso Morales (Immigration attorney)
 Michael Slate
Feb. 4, 2026
Rafael Kadaris, the fascist terror of ICE Gestapo. People standing up against ICE, the June 14 protests in DC and everywhere, and the urgent demand: The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go NOW! Interview with Alfonso Morales. Bob Avakian, "How do you deal with the ugly and dangerous attacks against you?" (The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2022) Further reflections on what's behind the unprincipled attacks on Bob Avakian, which have gotten worse. The genocide in Gaza continues...Do Not Be Complicit.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Feb. 4, 2026
