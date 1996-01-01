The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Charles Komanoff
 Sea Change Radio
Feb. 5, 2026, midnight
Congestion pricing refers to fees levied on drivers in particularly dense areas or at rush hour, the aim being to keep cars off the road and prevent traffic jams. Of course, strategies like these are most effective when there’s a corresponding plan to reinvest profits into public transit systems, bike lanes, and other equitable means of transport. As you can imagine, congestion pricing is not universally popular and often leads to vigorous debate. Singapore was the first city to introduce a congestion pricing model — since then cities from Milan and Stockholm to London and Rome have implemented similar systems. This week’s guest on Sea Change Radio, Charles Komanoff, is a congestion pricing advocate who writes about New York City’s recent foray into the practice as a “successful work in progress.” We talk about the evolution of congestion pricing in New York, examine its effects one year into implementation, and discuss whether this type of model could be rolled out in other U.S. cities.
Track: New York Minute
Artist: Herbie Hancock
Album: The New Standard
Label: Verve
Year: 1996

Track: New York, New York
Artist: Ryan Adams
Album: Gold
Label: Lost Highway
Year: 2001

Track: New York’s Not My Home
Artist: Jim Croce
Album: You Don’t Mess Around With Jim
Label: ABC Records
Year: 1972

San Francisco
