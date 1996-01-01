Summary: Congestion pricing refers to fees levied on drivers in particularly dense areas or at rush hour, the aim being to keep cars off the road and prevent traffic jams. Of course, strategies like these are most effective when there’s a corresponding plan to reinvest profits into public transit systems, bike lanes, and other equitable means of transport. As you can imagine, congestion pricing is not universally popular and often leads to vigorous debate. Singapore was the first city to introduce a congestion pricing model — since then cities from Milan and Stockholm to London and Rome have implemented similar systems. This week’s guest on Sea Change Radio, Charles Komanoff, is a congestion pricing advocate who writes about New York City’s recent foray into the practice as a “successful work in progress.” We talk about the evolution of congestion pricing in New York, examine its effects one year into implementation, and discuss whether this type of model could be rolled out in other U.S. cities.