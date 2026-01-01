Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From GERMANY- The 2010 New Start nuclear weapons agreement between the US and Russia has expired, though Putin offered to extend it for a year. An interview with Susi Snyder from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. How limited are the nuclear arsenals, how do hypersonic missiles change the situation, the US and Russia have both increased spending in the past few years, and how does China change the balance.



From FRANCE- We start with 3 press reviews- first covering the backlash in Europe from the Epstein files, then Spain and many more European nations are preparing social media bans for children, and finally criticism of the Washington Post laying off a third of its staff. Rightwing populist Laura Fernandez won the presidential race in Costa Rica promising economic growth, a crackdown on drug crime, and completing construction of a prison modeled on El Salvadors notorious CECOT mega-prison. Human Rights Watch reported that Trump has intensified a downward spiral on human rights and American democracy.



From JAPAN- Record breaking snowfall is continuing in much of Japan. Trump has been stepping up pressure on Cuba, saying he is negotiating with their leaders, and the Wall St Journal reports that regime change is planned by the end of the year.



From CUBA- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced they will be sending humanitarian aid including fuel to Cuba. On Tuesday thousands of people marched through the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, demanding the release of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, exactly one month after the US military kidnapped the couple in a deadly nighttime raid.





"It is the heart of US policy, ladies and gentlemen, to use fascism to preserve capitalism, while claiming to be saving democracy from communism."

--Michael Parenti



