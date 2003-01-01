The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
It’s Smokin’ Hot!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark
Feb. 6, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s the very talented and always rocking Butch Walker with Mexican Coke. I wonder how different it is from Coke Zero? Anyway, welcome. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 470. This time we’ve got a smokin’ hot show lined up for you. Our music is pulled from 66 years and is packed with some really hot tunes. Listen for Jet from the 2003 Get Born album, also Pete Townsend, Tash Sultana, a Steely Dan tune that was never released, listen for the Megashine City. We’ve also got comedian Jeremy Piven smoking on a plane and Andy Hendrickson reminding us not to share that newborn baby pic too soon. We’ll also spin the Cisco Kid, along with a rare one from T. Rex, listen for Country Honey. Oh and before we forget listen for another Sonic Café two for two twin spin, Howlin’ Wolf’s 1956 recording of Smokestack Lightning followed by The Yardbirds 1964 version. They are both, ahh Smokin’ Hot. So strap in and get ready as the Sonic Café presents a Smokin’ Hot Mix from out little radio café way out in the Pacific Northwest. From 1976 the band is Boston, the tune is Smokin and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Mexican Coke
Artist: Butch Walker
LP: Stay Gold
Yr: 2016
Song 2: Smokin
Artist: Boston
LP: Boston
Yr: 1976
Song 3: Are You Gonna Be My Girl
Artist: Jet
LP: Get Born
Yr: 2003
Song 4: Let's Go Let's Go Let's Go
Artist: Chris Robinson Brotherhood
LP: The Magic Door
Yr. 2012
Song 5: Smoking On A Plane
Artist: Jeremy Piven
LP: The Goods, Live hard, Sell Hard
Yr:
Song 6: Give Blood
Artist: Pete Townsend
LP: Best Of Pete Townshend
Yr: 1996
Song 7: Mellow Marmalade
Artist: Tash Sultana
LP: Flow State
Year: 2018
Song 8: Megashine City
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: Can't Buy a Thrill Demos and Outtakes
Yr: 1972
Song 9: Smokestack Lightning (From "Wolf of Wall Street")
Artist: Howlin' Wolf
LP: Top 50 Movie Songs
Yr: 1956
Song 10: Smokestack Lightning
Artist: The Yardbirds
LP: Five Live Birds
Yr: 1964
Song 11: Newborn Photos
Artist: Andy Hendrickson
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 12: Smoko (The Chats Cover)
Artist: Wet Leg
LP:
Yr: 2022
Song 13: The Cisco Kid
Artist: War
LP: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition
Yr: 1973
Song 14: Country Honey
Artist: T. Rex
LP: Tanx
Yr: 1970
Song 15: So Run Down
Artist: The Psychedelic Furs
LP: Talk Talk Talk
Yr: 1981
Song 16: Soul Finger
Artist: Bar-Kays
LP:
Yr: 1967
Song 17: Why Don't Eggs Taste Like Chicken?
Artist: Don McEnery
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr:
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

