Sonic Café, that’s the very talented and always rocking Butch Walker with Mexican Coke. I wonder how different it is from Coke Zero? Anyway, welcome. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 470. This time we’ve got a smokin’ hot show lined up for you. Our music is pulled from 66 years and is packed with some really hot tunes. Listen for Jet from the 2003 Get Born album, also Pete Townsend, Tash Sultana, a Steely Dan tune that was never released, listen for the Megashine City. We’ve also got comedian Jeremy Piven smoking on a plane and Andy Hendrickson reminding us not to share that newborn baby pic too soon. We’ll also spin the Cisco Kid, along with a rare one from T. Rex, listen for Country Honey. Oh and before we forget listen for another Sonic Café two for two twin spin, Howlin’ Wolf’s 1956 recording of Smokestack Lightning followed by The Yardbirds 1964 version. They are both, ahh Smokin’ Hot. So strap in and get ready as the Sonic Café presents a Smokin’ Hot Mix from out little radio café way out in the Pacific Northwest. From 1976 the band is Boston, the tune is Smokin and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Mexican Coke Artist: Butch Walker LP: Stay Gold Yr: 2016 Song 2: Smokin Artist: Boston LP: Boston Yr: 1976 Song 3: Are You Gonna Be My Girl Artist: Jet LP: Get Born Yr: 2003 Song 4: Let's Go Let's Go Let's Go Artist: Chris Robinson Brotherhood LP: The Magic Door Yr. 2012 Song 5: Smoking On A Plane Artist: Jeremy Piven LP: The Goods, Live hard, Sell Hard Yr: Song 6: Give Blood Artist: Pete Townsend LP: Best Of Pete Townshend Yr: 1996 Song 7: Mellow Marmalade Artist: Tash Sultana LP: Flow State Year: 2018 Song 8: Megashine City Artist: Steely Dan LP: Can't Buy a Thrill Demos and Outtakes Yr: 1972 Song 9: Smokestack Lightning (From "Wolf of Wall Street") Artist: Howlin' Wolf LP: Top 50 Movie Songs Yr: 1956 Song 10: Smokestack Lightning Artist: The Yardbirds LP: Five Live Birds Yr: 1964 Song 11: Newborn Photos Artist: Andy Hendrickson LP: Yr: 2024 Song 12: Smoko (The Chats Cover) Artist: Wet Leg LP: Yr: 2022 Song 13: The Cisco Kid Artist: War LP: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition Yr: 1973 Song 14: Country Honey Artist: T. Rex LP: Tanx Yr: 1970 Song 15: So Run Down Artist: The Psychedelic Furs LP: Talk Talk Talk Yr: 1981 Song 16: Soul Finger Artist: Bar-Kays LP: Yr: 1967 Song 17: Why Don't Eggs Taste Like Chicken? Artist: Don McEnery LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr:
