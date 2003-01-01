Sonic Café #470/It’s Smokin’ Hot!

Subtitle: It’s Smokin’ Hot!

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 6, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, that’s the very talented and always rocking Butch Walker with Mexican Coke. I wonder how different it is from Coke Zero? Anyway, welcome. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 470. This time we’ve got a smokin’ hot show lined up for you. Our music is pulled from 66 years and is packed with some really hot tunes. Listen for Jet from the 2003 Get Born album, also Pete Townsend, Tash Sultana, a Steely Dan tune that was never released, listen for the Megashine City. We’ve also got comedian Jeremy Piven smoking on a plane and Andy Hendrickson reminding us not to share that newborn baby pic too soon. We’ll also spin the Cisco Kid, along with a rare one from T. Rex, listen for Country Honey. Oh and before we forget listen for another Sonic Café two for two twin spin, Howlin’ Wolf’s 1956 recording of Smokestack Lightning followed by The Yardbirds 1964 version. They are both, ahh Smokin’ Hot. So strap in and get ready as the Sonic Café presents a Smokin’ Hot Mix from out little radio café way out in the Pacific Northwest. From 1976 the band is Boston, the tune is Smokin and we’re the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: Mexican Coke

Artist: Butch Walker

LP: Stay Gold

Yr: 2016

Song 2: Smokin

Artist: Boston

LP: Boston

Yr: 1976

Song 3: Are You Gonna Be My Girl

Artist: Jet

LP: Get Born

Yr: 2003

Song 4: Let's Go Let's Go Let's Go

Artist: Chris Robinson Brotherhood

LP: The Magic Door

Yr. 2012

Song 5: Smoking On A Plane

Artist: Jeremy Piven

LP: The Goods, Live hard, Sell Hard

Yr:

Song 6: Give Blood

Artist: Pete Townsend

LP: Best Of Pete Townshend

Yr: 1996

Song 7: Mellow Marmalade

Artist: Tash Sultana

LP: Flow State

Year: 2018

Song 8: Megashine City

Artist: Steely Dan

LP: Can't Buy a Thrill Demos and Outtakes

Yr: 1972

Song 9: Smokestack Lightning (From "Wolf of Wall Street")

Artist: Howlin' Wolf

LP: Top 50 Movie Songs

Yr: 1956

Song 10: Smokestack Lightning

Artist: The Yardbirds

LP: Five Live Birds

Yr: 1964

Song 11: Newborn Photos

Artist: Andy Hendrickson

LP:

Yr: 2024

Song 12: Smoko (The Chats Cover)

Artist: Wet Leg

LP:

Yr: 2022

Song 13: The Cisco Kid

Artist: War

LP: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition

Yr: 1973

Song 14: Country Honey

Artist: T. Rex

LP: Tanx

Yr: 1970

Song 15: So Run Down

Artist: The Psychedelic Furs

LP: Talk Talk Talk

Yr: 1981

Song 16: Soul Finger

Artist: Bar-Kays

LP:

Yr: 1967

Song 17: Why Don't Eggs Taste Like Chicken?

Artist: Don McEnery

LP: Dry Bar Comedy

Yr:

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





