Summary: New details are emerging about a new plan by Israel and the US for a concentration camp in Rafah with biometric surveillance, checkpoints, and educational programs reminiscent of Indian residential schools in North America. The Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer and Asa Winstanley join hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss the details for these plans.



Ali Abunimah also takes a look at the propaganda campaign that cast doubt on the numbers of Palestinians killed by Israel throughout the genocide.



Social media has become a new tool of anti-Palestinian suppression even though these platforms were initially instrumental in advancing the Palestinian struggle. Omar Zahzah discusses Big Tech’s role in Israel’s genocide. His latest book is about how digital platforms and technology companies support the Israeli settler-colonial project through censorship.



The civil defense in Gaza is on the front lines in every single aspect of Palestinian society. On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer highlights their brave and resourceful work: rescuing people from rubble, removing dangerous debris, fighting fires and digging canals to remove water from flooded tents.

