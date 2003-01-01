Summary: Trailblazing Black Feminist and Canadian Politician Rosemary Brown was also a trained social worker, a columnist, and a women's studies professor. WINGS co-founder Katherine Davenport recorded her address to Canadian women journalists in 1991. Brown died in 2003. In 2009, she was honoured on a Canadian postage stamp for Black History Month. Her warning about backsliding on the matter of equality is even more important today. See Wikipedia entry for more:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosemary_Brown_(Canadian_politician)