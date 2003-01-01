The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Canadian immigrant, politician, feminist, fierce advocate for rights
Rosemary Brown
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Feb. 7, 2026, midnight
Trailblazing Black Feminist and Canadian Politician Rosemary Brown was also a trained social worker, a columnist, and a women's studies professor. WINGS co-founder Katherine Davenport recorded her address to Canadian women journalists in 1991. Brown died in 2003. In 2009, she was honoured on a Canadian postage stamp for Black History Month. Her warning about backsliding on the matter of equality is even more important today. See Wikipedia entry for more:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosemary_Brown_(Canadian_politician)
Talk recorded by the late Katherine Davenport. Update by WINGS surviving series producer, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has covered the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

Canada
