Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
THEY emerge
Weekly Program
Daniel Schroeder, Krystal Ball, Saagar Enjeti
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Feb. 8, 2026, midnight
AI swarms - self-directing fake persons around us. Dr. Daniel Schroeder Lead Author of the new paper "How malicious AI swarms can threaten democracy". Clips from Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti on Breaking Points "AI Bots Plot Human Downfall On Moltbook Social Media Site". Alex rants on emergent group cognition and the last stand of consciousness.
Schroeder interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

clips from Breaking Points Feb 3, 2026 with Krystal Ball, Saagar Enjeti breakingpoints.com

Song "White Flag" by Dido 2003
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 29:26 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260211 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Feb. 8, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
Ecoshock 260211 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Feb. 8, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 260211 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Feb. 8, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 