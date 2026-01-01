The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Re-Aligning with the Value of Life, an Indigenous Perspective
Weekly Program
Sherri L. Mitchell, author of the book Sacred Instructions: Indigenous Wisdom for Living Spirit-Based Change
Feb. 9, 2026, midnight
Sherri Mitchell (Wena'hamu'gwasit) is both a lawyer and an indigenous rights activist. She also works to preserve and revitalize the worldview and rituals of her Penobscot people, whose territory is in the US state of Maine. Her indigenous name means She Who Brings the Light. She authored the book Sacred Instructions: Indigenous Wisdom for Living Spirit-Based Change. This is the talk she gave at an event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, emceed by OISE scholar Angela Miles.  It was titled: Web of Life: Re-Aligning with the Value of Life, an Indigenous Perspective.

[More info on this speaker: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sherri_Mitchell ]
Recorded and edited by Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. Don't forget to support your local community radio station!

