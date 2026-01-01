Summary: Sherri Mitchell (Wena'hamu'gwasit) is both a lawyer and an indigenous rights activist. She also works to preserve and revitalize the worldview and rituals of her Penobscot people, whose territory is in the US state of Maine. Her indigenous name means She Who Brings the Light. She authored the book Sacred Instructions: Indigenous Wisdom for Living Spirit-Based Change. This is the talk she gave at an event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, emceed by OISE scholar Angela Miles. It was titled: Web of Life: Re-Aligning with the Value of Life, an Indigenous Perspective.



[More info on this speaker: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sherri_Mitchell ]