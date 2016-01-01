1. On the Occasion of Wet Snow - Pseudo Intellectuals ft. Definition 2. Listen To Dis - DJ Tekwun 3. A Tribute - Davon [cuts by Minus Nine] 4. Mr. Trice - Obie Trice 5. The Brighter Side - Odell Lancaster & Flxtch 6. Hip Hop Radio remix (inSTEMental) - Phonk Sycke 7. HipHop Remedy - The Hashassins 8. Sale Sucio - Deil 9. Stache Box Villian Pt. 2 - Villain Park 10. True Story 3 - Phat Kat aka Ronnie Euro ft. DJ Dez 11. From The Beginning Again - KRS-One 12. Ruthless - Peebs The Prophet ft. Awon 13. Dynamite Soul (Lip Service remix) - the Artifacts ft. Mad Skillz (cut by Roc Raida) 14. The Vibe - Xross Breed 15. Life Begins - Legal the Lifesaver 16. Here We Go (SK remix) - Guru ft. KrumbSnatcha and Jeru the Damaja 17. I Wish - Pete Rock
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.