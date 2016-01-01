The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Walkuman Style
11
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Feb. 9, 2026, midnight
1. On the Occasion of Wet Snow - Pseudo Intellectuals ft. Definition
2. Listen To Dis - DJ Tekwun
3. A Tribute - Davon [cuts by Minus Nine]
4. Mr. Trice - Obie Trice
5. The Brighter Side - Odell Lancaster & Flxtch
6. Hip Hop Radio remix (inSTEMental) - Phonk Sycke
7. HipHop Remedy - The Hashassins
8. Sale Sucio - Deil
9. Stache Box Villian Pt. 2 - Villain Park
10. True Story 3 - Phat Kat aka Ronnie Euro ft. DJ Dez
11. From The Beginning Again - KRS-One
12. Ruthless - Peebs The Prophet ft. Awon
13. Dynamite Soul (Lip Service remix) - the Artifacts ft. Mad Skillz (cut by Roc Raida)
14. The Vibe - Xross Breed
15. Life Begins - Legal the Lifesaver
16. Here We Go (SK remix) - Guru ft. KrumbSnatcha and Jeru the Damaja
17. I Wish - Pete Rock
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:57:53 1 Jan. 15, 2016
Hamilton Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:57:53  192Kbps mp3
(79.5MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 