Program Information
Trip Hop Radio
trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.
13
Sean Savage
Feb. 9, 2026, midnight
EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca

Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.

TRACKLIST

01. Bastelbande - Shelter Syndrome
02. Smoke City - Underwater Love
03. Sneaker Pimps - 6 Underground
04. Tricky - Overcome
05. Sean Savage - The Marquee Mile
06. Beatowls - Please Lie To Me
07. Tor - Sunyata
08. Gruve Collective - Hopeless Hope
09. Everything But The Girl - Low Tide Of The Night
10. KROY - Days
11. DJ Sneak - Six Days (Machinedrum Remix)
12. Royksopp - Sparks
2026 Sean Savage
Step into the night. This is your soundtrack for the after hours. This is your sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.

Curated for night owls who thrive in the quiet hours, Trip Hop Radio takes you on a journey through shadowy soundscapes, with tracks from iconic artists and hidden gems. Whether you're winding down after a long day, creating in the stillness of the night, or simply exploring your thoughts.

Let the rhythm guide you, the bass soothe you, and the melodies inspire you as you embark on a journey of sound and soul.

