The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.
TRACKLIST
01. Fred Everything - Mercyless (Fred Everything & Oliver Desmet Remix) 02. Fideles - Panorama 03. Murr - Dive Into The Deepest (Stone Owl Remix) 04. Patlac - Passenger 05. David Penn - Down Wid Da 06. Audiojack - Opposite Forces 07. Paolo Rocco - Move Body, Move Forward 08. Helly Larson - Go Your Way 09. Mattei & Omich - Trust It 10. Anthony Mea - Night Life
Sean Savage 2026
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.
Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.