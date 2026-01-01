The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 02-09-26
Weekly Program
Alice Walker; Langston Hughes.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Feb. 10, 2026, midnight
Langston Hughes reads a story of Black family values; Alice Walker’s birthday and notable February events are celebrated in the “Rainbow Rewind”; Uganda drops its first “Kill the Gays” case after destroying the defendant, new research debunks an advantage for trans female athletes, decreasing worldwide trans homicides remain alarming, a U.S. appeals court flunks a pronoun-adverse Maryland teacher, at least 44 queer Olympians compete in Italy’s Winter Games, and Melbourne’s Midsumma Parade celebrates Pride.
Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Michael Taylor Gray and Tanya Kane-Parry and produced by Brian DeShazor. The “Rainbow Rewind” is written by Sheri Lunn, and co-hosted with and produced by Brian DeShazor. Thanks to the Pacifica Radio Archives for the interview by Eve Corey of and reading by Langston Hughes, edited by Greg Gordon. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Chicago; Billy Strayhorn with Duke Ellington and his Orchestra.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

00:28:59 1 Feb. 10, 2026
Los Angeles, CA USA
