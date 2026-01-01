Summary: This week on Sea Change Radio, we take a dip into the archives to learn about two companies trying to get seafood to the market in unusual new ways. First, we speak with Daniel Russek, the founder and CEO of Atarraya, as he describes his companys Shrimpbox technology: an innovative approach to shrimp farming. Then, we hear from Shannon Consentino-Roush, the former Chief Strategy Officer at Finless Foods, a California-based startup that is hoping to bring cell-cultured seafood alternatives to your dinner plate.