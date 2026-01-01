The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sea Change Radio
Daniel Russek + Shannon Consentino-Roush
Feb. 10, 2026, midnight
This week on Sea Change Radio, we take a dip into the archives to learn about two companies trying to get seafood to the market in unusual new ways. First, we speak with Daniel Russek, the founder and CEO of Atarraya, as he describes his companys Shrimpbox technology: an innovative approach to shrimp farming. Then, we hear from Shannon Consentino-Roush, the former Chief Strategy Officer at Finless Foods, a California-based startup that is hoping to bring cell-cultured seafood alternatives to your dinner plate.
Track: The Mac
Artist: Cadillac Jones
Album: The Big Takedown
Label: ArcTheFinger Records
Year: 2005

Track: Come Down In Time
Artist: Sting
Album: Two Rooms: Celebrating The Songs Of Elton John and Bernie Taupin
Label: Polydor
Year: 1991

