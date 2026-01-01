Black History Month! The Hidden History of Slavery and Its Role in Building the American Empire

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Edward Baptist (Author, The Half Has Never Been Told/ Professor of History, Cornell University)

Date Published: Feb. 11, 2026, midnight

Summary: Edward Baptist on The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism. From intimate slave narratives & other sources, the book shows how the expansion of slavery drove the evolution & modernization of the US, making the South a cotton empire, and the US a global capitalist power. Slave owners extracted continual increases in production from enslaved African Americans thorough continuous, brutal torture, to give the US control of the world cotton market.

