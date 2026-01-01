The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Black History Month! The Hidden History of Slavery and Its Role in Building the American Empire
Weekly Program
Edward Baptist (Author, The Half Has Never Been Told/ Professor of History, Cornell University)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Feb. 11, 2026, midnight
Edward Baptist on The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism. From intimate slave narratives & other sources, the book shows how the expansion of slavery drove the evolution & modernization of the US, making the South a cotton empire, and the US a global capitalist power. Slave owners extracted continual increases in production from enslaved African Americans thorough continuous, brutal torture, to give the US control of the world cotton market.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

