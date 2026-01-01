Edward Baptist on The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism. From intimate slave narratives & other sources, the book shows how the expansion of slavery drove the evolution & modernization of the US, making the South a cotton empire, and the US a global capitalist power. Slave owners extracted continual increases in production from enslaved African Americans thorough continuous, brutal torture, to give the US control of the world cotton market.
