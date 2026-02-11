Josh Ruebner, Adjunct Lecturer of Justice and Peace Studies at Georgetown University; Kevin Gosztola, publisher of the Dissenter Newsletter and author; David Daley, author of, "Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elec..
Gaza Humanitarian Disaster Continues as Implementation of Deeply Flawed 2nd Phase of Ceasefire Plan Begins; FBI Spies on, Then Raids Washington Post Reporter's Home in Escalating Attack on Press Freedom; Trump asks GOP Congress to "Nationalize" the 2026 Midterm Election, in an Attempt to Rig the Outcome.