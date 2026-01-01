The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Action/Event
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Feb. 12, 2026, midnight
There's madness in the mix and a method to the madness this hour! We spin song, instrumental, song, rinse, repeat. Plus, every track is brand new including a wicked tribute to The Talking Heads by Zamrock purveyors, WITCH! Dig fresh grooves from Rio 18, Yasmine Hamdan, Patagonia Dub and more Afrotronix. It's what the world is listening to.
Cacopyrite Communications
Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 - Shades Of Red (feat. Nina Miranda)
Ilhan Ersahin's Istanbul Sessions - Tunel
Sophie Lukacs & Noel Mpiaza - Lisanga CANCON
Empanadas Illegales - Cher Bede (La Sanguijuela)) CANCON
Yasmine Hamdan - I Remember I Forget
WITCH - Once In A Lifetime
Patagonia Dub - Disstantes V Patagonia Dub
Eric Hilton (feat. Natalia Clavier) – Lalita
Free Whenever - Bank Robbery
Lucas Jesus - Desaparece
Paris La Mont - Tampa Riddim Overture
Afrotronix - Untold Stories CANCON
Ronroneo - Bossa Reciproca (feat. Maria Y Feu)
The Olympians - California

59:58

00:59:58 1 Feb. 12, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
