Summary: There's madness in the mix and a method to the madness this hour! We spin song, instrumental, song, rinse, repeat. Plus, every track is brand new including a wicked tribute to The Talking Heads by Zamrock purveyors, WITCH! Dig fresh grooves from Rio 18, Yasmine Hamdan, Patagonia Dub and more Afrotronix. It's what the world is listening to.