There's madness in the mix and a method to the madness this hour! We spin song, instrumental, song, rinse, repeat. Plus, every track is brand new including a wicked tribute to The Talking Heads by Zamrock purveyors, WITCH! Dig fresh grooves from Rio 18, Yasmine Hamdan, Patagonia Dub and more Afrotronix. It's what the world is listening to.
Cacopyrite Communications
Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 - Shades Of Red (feat. Nina Miranda) Ilhan Ersahin's Istanbul Sessions - Tunel Sophie Lukacs & Noel Mpiaza - Lisanga CANCON Empanadas Illegales - Cher Bede (La Sanguijuela)) CANCON Yasmine Hamdan - I Remember I Forget WITCH - Once In A Lifetime Patagonia Dub - Disstantes V Patagonia Dub Eric Hilton (feat. Natalia Clavier) – Lalita Free Whenever - Bank Robbery Lucas Jesus - Desaparece Paris La Mont - Tampa Riddim Overture Afrotronix - Untold Stories CANCON Ronroneo - Bossa Reciproca (feat. Maria Y Feu) The Olympians - California