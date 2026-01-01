The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Feb. 12, 2026, midnight
Wow, what a week for sports! Push that thing to the other thing. Go Sports! It's also a great week for Celtic music with some fresh spins and old chestnuts, like the title track from PM Mark Carney's favourite album, done in a Celtic stylee. Yay Team Canada! We're there when you're done sporting.
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - Anatomic
Sketch - The Whelker
Beolach - Freddy's Set/Freddy's Reels CANCON
Glen Graham & Amy Graham - Tempest Gaels CANCON
The Led Farmers - Row By Row
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - The Sixth Sun
Lena Jonsson & Johanna Juhola - Childhood Hero
Basco - Jacky Tarr
Barleyjuice - London Calling
The Glengarry Bhoys - In A Big Country CANCON
Catrin Finch - Be Gone, Begin
The McDades - Peggy O CANCON
Pat Chessell - Galway Girl CANCON
Adrianna Ciccone & Ellen Gibling - The Golden Goose CANCON

59:00

Celt In A Twist February 15 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 Feb. 12, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 