Wow, what a week for sports! Push that thing to the other thing. Go Sports! It's also a great week for Celtic music with some fresh spins and old chestnuts, like the title track from PM Mark Carney's favourite album, done in a Celtic stylee. Yay Team Canada! We're there when you're done sporting.
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - Anatomic Sketch - The Whelker Beolach - Freddy's Set/Freddy's Reels CANCON Glen Graham & Amy Graham - Tempest Gaels CANCON The Led Farmers - Row By Row Tau & The Drones Of Praise - The Sixth Sun Lena Jonsson & Johanna Juhola - Childhood Hero Basco - Jacky Tarr Barleyjuice - London Calling The Glengarry Bhoys - In A Big Country CANCON Catrin Finch - Be Gone, Begin The McDades - Peggy O CANCON Pat Chessell - Galway Girl CANCON Adrianna Ciccone & Ellen Gibling - The Golden Goose CANCON