Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260213.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- The new Japanese PM, Sanae Takaichi, has sent her Defense Minister to attend an international security conference in Munich to explain their new defense policy. It has been 4 months since a ceasefire in Gaza was declared. 44 progressive politicians in Thailand are facing potential lifetime bans for wanting to change the royal insults law. Ukraine is expanding its drone strategy beyond its borders, with plans to produce and export its weaponized drones across Europe this year- Zelensky says the manufacturing of weapons is the largest industry in Ukraine.



From FRANCE- 3 press reviews. First Zelensky announced plans for Spring elections and referendum on the peace deal. Then press from last Friday, before the Japanese snap elections called by the new ultra-conservative PM were held- the results were a landslide for her Liberal Democratic Party. Then press on the Trump announcement of revoking the EPA endangerment finding, and bringing back burning coal as a priority for military energy. One of France 24s best interview shows is called Tete A Tete and the week the guest was Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories. She discusses current Israeli maneuvers strengthening control over the West Bank. The host asks her about accusations that she is an anti-Semite.



From GERMANY- The US blockade of fuel to Cuba has created many problems including loss of the ability to refuel commercial aircraft.



From CUBA- Cuba denounced the blockade of fuel at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. More on Israel tightening controls on the Occupied West Bank. The Intercept reported that the Pentagon agreed to but $210 million worth of illegal cluster munitions from an Israeli firm. Thousands marched through the streets of Milan to protest the environmental and social impacts of the Olympics, and the presence of US ICE agents..





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"We've moved from wisdom to knowledge, and now we're moving from knowledge to information, and that information is so partial - that we're creating incomplete human beings."

--Vandana Shiva



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net