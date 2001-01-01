The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
A Transistor Radio Childhood
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Feb. 13, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, A Transistor Radio Childhood, sounds great right? That’s Ricky Byrd from 2025. So hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 471. This time we’ve lined up another really great mix pulled from 58 years, yeah they actually recorded music that long ago. Listen as Seinfeld’s George Castanza tells an old timer he’s pushing the envelope at 72, followed by 94 year old Clint Eastwood telling everyone to get off his lawn. So there’s that. Also the Isley Brothers with Pop That Thing from 1972, also music from The Idles, The Stems, and Toto’s, Hold The Line, spun from the original vinyl recording. Plus Jon Anderson with the origin story of how he got together with the Band Geeks to play Yes music, along with a live performance of Your Move and I’ve Seen All Good People. Just great. We’ve also got the Three Stooges, in something we’re calling you owe me twenty bucks. Oh and also another Sonic Café believe it or not. Listen, and ahh believe it or not, so all that plus The Syndicates, Katrina Stone and many more. So let’s dive in, from 2001 this is Aerosmith with the Avant Garden, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Transistor Radio Childhood
Artist: Ricky Byrd
LP: Transistor Radio Childhood
Yr: 2025
Song 2: Avant Garden
Artist: Aerosmith
LP: Just Push Play
Yr: 2001
Song 3: Embracing Life’s Final Moments
Artist: George Castanza
LP: Seinfeld
Yr:
Song 4: Pop That Thang
Artist: The Isley Brothers
LP: Brother, Brother, Brother
Yr. 1972
Song 5: GIFT HORSE
Artist: IDLES
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 6: Your Move - I've Seen All Good People
Artist: Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 7: She's a Monster
Artist: The Stems
LP: Mushroom Soup
Year: 2023
Song 8: Hold The Line
Artist: Toto
LP: Toto
Yr: 1978
Song 9: Crawdaddy Simone
Artist: The Syndicates
LP: Psychedelic '60s - London Underground
Yr:
Song 10: Strange Phenomena in Nature
Artist: CRAZY FACTS
LP:
Yr:
Song 11: Elevate
Artist: Katrina Stone
LP: Elevate
Yr: 2024
Song 12: Save Me
Artist: Stupidity
LP: Save Me, San Francisco
Yr: 2020
Song 13: Mama Told Me Not to Come
Artist: Randy Newman
LP: 12 Songs
Yr: 2014
Song 14: Our Day Will Come
Artist: Jamie Cullum
LP: Catching Tales
Yr: 2005
Song 15: We Will Become Sillhouettes
Artist: The Shins
LP: Give Up (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) [Disk 2]
Yr: 2013
Song 16: Melisma Mercury
Artist: Chris Joss
LP:
Yr:
About the Producer:

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café:

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 13, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 