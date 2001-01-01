Sonic Café #471/A Transistor Radio Childhood

Subtitle: A Transistor Radio Childhood

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Date Published: Feb. 13, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, A Transistor Radio Childhood, sounds great right? That’s Ricky Byrd from 2025. So hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 471. This time we’ve lined up another really great mix pulled from 58 years, yeah they actually recorded music that long ago. Listen as Seinfeld’s George Castanza tells an old timer he’s pushing the envelope at 72, followed by 94 year old Clint Eastwood telling everyone to get off his lawn. So there’s that. Also the Isley Brothers with Pop That Thing from 1972, also music from The Idles, The Stems, and Toto’s, Hold The Line, spun from the original vinyl recording. Plus Jon Anderson with the origin story of how he got together with the Band Geeks to play Yes music, along with a live performance of Your Move and I’ve Seen All Good People. Just great. We’ve also got the Three Stooges, in something we’re calling you owe me twenty bucks. Oh and also another Sonic Café believe it or not. Listen, and ahh believe it or not, so all that plus The Syndicates, Katrina Stone and many more. So let’s dive in, from 2001 this is Aerosmith with the Avant Garden, and we’re the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: Transistor Radio Childhood

Artist: Ricky Byrd

LP: Transistor Radio Childhood

Yr: 2025

Song 2: Avant Garden

Artist: Aerosmith

LP: Just Push Play

Yr: 2001

Song 3: Embracing Life’s Final Moments

Artist: George Castanza

LP: Seinfeld

Yr:

Song 4: Pop That Thang

Artist: The Isley Brothers

LP: Brother, Brother, Brother

Yr. 1972

Song 5: GIFT HORSE

Artist: IDLES

LP:

Yr: 2024

Song 6: Your Move - I've Seen All Good People

Artist: Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 7: She's a Monster

Artist: The Stems

LP: Mushroom Soup

Year: 2023

Song 8: Hold The Line

Artist: Toto

LP: Toto

Yr: 1978

Song 9: Crawdaddy Simone

Artist: The Syndicates

LP: Psychedelic '60s - London Underground

Yr:

Song 10: Strange Phenomena in Nature

Artist: CRAZY FACTS

LP:

Yr:

Song 11: Elevate

Artist: Katrina Stone

LP: Elevate

Yr: 2024

Song 12: Save Me

Artist: Stupidity

LP: Save Me, San Francisco

Yr: 2020

Song 13: Mama Told Me Not to Come

Artist: Randy Newman

LP: 12 Songs

Yr: 2014

Song 14: Our Day Will Come

Artist: Jamie Cullum

LP: Catching Tales

Yr: 2005

Song 15: We Will Become Sillhouettes

Artist: The Shins

LP: Give Up (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) [Disk 2]

Yr: 2013

Song 16: Melisma Mercury

Artist: Chris Joss

LP:

Yr:

Notes: About the Producer:



Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.



About the Sonic Café:



The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





