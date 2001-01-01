Sonic Café, A Transistor Radio Childhood, sounds great right? That’s Ricky Byrd from 2025. So hey welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 471. This time we’ve lined up another really great mix pulled from 58 years, yeah they actually recorded music that long ago. Listen as Seinfeld’s George Castanza tells an old timer he’s pushing the envelope at 72, followed by 94 year old Clint Eastwood telling everyone to get off his lawn. So there’s that. Also the Isley Brothers with Pop That Thing from 1972, also music from The Idles, The Stems, and Toto’s, Hold The Line, spun from the original vinyl recording. Plus Jon Anderson with the origin story of how he got together with the Band Geeks to play Yes music, along with a live performance of Your Move and I’ve Seen All Good People. Just great. We’ve also got the Three Stooges, in something we’re calling you owe me twenty bucks. Oh and also another Sonic Café believe it or not. Listen, and ahh believe it or not, so all that plus The Syndicates, Katrina Stone and many more. So let’s dive in, from 2001 this is Aerosmith with the Avant Garden, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Transistor Radio Childhood Artist: Ricky Byrd LP: Transistor Radio Childhood Yr: 2025 Song 2: Avant Garden Artist: Aerosmith LP: Just Push Play Yr: 2001 Song 3: Embracing Life’s Final Moments Artist: George Castanza LP: Seinfeld Yr: Song 4: Pop That Thang Artist: The Isley Brothers LP: Brother, Brother, Brother Yr. 1972 Song 5: GIFT HORSE Artist: IDLES LP: Yr: 2024 Song 6: Your Move - I've Seen All Good People Artist: Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks LP: Yr: 2025 Song 7: She's a Monster Artist: The Stems LP: Mushroom Soup Year: 2023 Song 8: Hold The Line Artist: Toto LP: Toto Yr: 1978 Song 9: Crawdaddy Simone Artist: The Syndicates LP: Psychedelic '60s - London Underground Yr: Song 10: Strange Phenomena in Nature Artist: CRAZY FACTS LP: Yr: Song 11: Elevate Artist: Katrina Stone LP: Elevate Yr: 2024 Song 12: Save Me Artist: Stupidity LP: Save Me, San Francisco Yr: 2020 Song 13: Mama Told Me Not to Come Artist: Randy Newman LP: 12 Songs Yr: 2014 Song 14: Our Day Will Come Artist: Jamie Cullum LP: Catching Tales Yr: 2005 Song 15: We Will Become Sillhouettes Artist: The Shins LP: Give Up (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) [Disk 2] Yr: 2013 Song 16: Melisma Mercury Artist: Chris Joss LP: Yr:
About the Producer:
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café:
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.