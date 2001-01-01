Summary: The BDS movement says “after weapons manufacturers, technology is arguably the second most complicit sector in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Palestine.” The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah speaks with tech worker Alex Mitov about how he decided to resign from Dell over its role in Israel’s crimes against Palestinians.



On February 11th, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his sixth official visit to the US since Trump began his second term. The visit comes at a time when negotiations are ongoing between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program. The Electronic Intifada’s director Ali Abunimah takes a closer look.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer reports on the resistance in Gaza revealing a fallen commander responsible for a string of high-profile ambushes targeting Israeli tanks and troops in Beit Hanoun in late 2024 and early 2025. And the Electronic Intifada’s beloved Abubaker Abed asks Jon about how his early reporting on Palestine shapes his coverage of the Palestinian resistance.

