Summary: Today we turn to a YouTube video that has resurfaced with renewed relevance: “Israel Does Not Target the Palestinian Civilians.”

The video, originally uploaded more than a decade ago, challenges one of Israel’s most frequently repeated claims that its military avoids harming civilians.

Through archival footage and documented incidents, it highlights a long‑standing pattern of civilian casualties in Gaza and the West Bank.

It also exposes the gap between official Israeli messaging and the findings of journalists and human rights organizations.

Investigations cited in related reporting show that the majority of Palestinians killed in major Israeli offensives have been civilians.

This includes Christians, who make up a small but historic community in Bethlehem, Beit Jala, Jerusalem, and Gaza.

The video’s context is especially important today, as Palestinian Christian leaders continue to report harassment, land seizures, and restrictions on worship imposed by Israeli authorities.

Church properties have faced repeated attacks by extremist settlers, and clergy have documented rising intimidation in occupied East Jerusalem.

In Bethlehem, the separation wall cuts Christian neighborhoods off from Jerusalem, limiting access to holy sites and economic life.

These realities contradict the narrative that Christians in Palestine enjoy freedom under Israeli control.

The video underscores how official statements often obscure the lived experiences of both Muslim and Christian Palestinians.

It shows how language phrases like “precision strikes” or “human shields” is used to deflect accountability for civilian harm.

At the same time, it documents the destruction of homes, schools, and churches that has shaped Palestinian life for generations.

The contrast between rhetoric and reality is stark.

The video argues that the claim “Israel does not target civilians” functions more as a political talking point than an accurate description of military conduct.

It invites viewers to examine the evidence themselves rather than rely on official narratives.

It also highlights the importance of independent documentation in conflict zones.

For many, this video serves as an early record of a pattern that continues today.

It is not just a historical clip, it is a reminder of how narratives are constructed, repeated, and used to justify ongoing harm.

And it challenges us to ask: when the evidence contradicts the rhetoric, whose truth do we accept?



