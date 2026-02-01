The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
Feb. 15, 2026, midnight
I want to discuss the state of siege that has been imposed on the Cuban people since their heroic revolution triumphed in 1959 and which has been redoubled by the Trump Administration in recent weeks. The U.S. empire cannot tolerate a strong independent socialist state in the western hemisphere, in its proverbial “backyard”, a state which is sovereign and controls its own resources, economy, and industry for the benefit of its own citizens. But Cuba’s no pushover. It’s withstood over sixty years of economic siege and the country and its people have demonstrated their resilience again and again.
Ben Norton, Geopolitical Economy Report, "USA is trying to starve millions of people to collapse Cuba"
Isaac Saney, Black Agenda Report, "Cuba must not fall! Imperialism, resistance and the global stakes of defending the Cuban Revolution"
Manolo De Los Santos, People's Dispatch, "For the Cuban people, surrender is not an option"
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2026/02/solidarity-with-cuba.html

01:00:14 1 Feb. 15, 2026
CFRU 93.3 FM
