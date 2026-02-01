Summary: I want to discuss the state of siege that has been imposed on the Cuban people since their heroic revolution triumphed in 1959 and which has been redoubled by the Trump Administration in recent weeks. The U.S. empire cannot tolerate a strong independent socialist state in the western hemisphere, in its proverbial “backyard”, a state which is sovereign and controls its own resources, economy, and industry for the benefit of its own citizens. But Cuba’s no pushover. It’s withstood over sixty years of economic siege and the country and its people have demonstrated their resilience again and again.