Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and The City Lines in our Spotlight Interview (Rock)



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week we welcome back a familiar voice and a powerful storyteller. Patrick Deneau, the creative force behind The City Lines, returns with brand new music that digs deep and speaks truth. His latest album, Prescribed Fires, is bold, intentional, and full of that honest songwriting we’ve come to expect. You can read all about The City Lines at our place at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/the-city-lines.



And Jumping into our musicial circle today is The City Lines, Andrew Clingan, J.A.M, Donita Large, Aterciopelados, Teagan Littlechief, Tracy Bone, Burnstick, Solagua, The City Lines, Alex Anest, Lancelot Knight, LILI, Mike Paul, TRIBZ, Samantha Crain, Melody McArthur, Raven Reid, The North Sound, Raymond Sewell, JD Crosstown, Q052, Angela Amarualik, Def-i, Ariano, The Melawmen Collective, Kind of Sea, Irv Lyons Jr, The Deeds, Dan Scram, Brule, Hataalii, Levi Platero and much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.





