Summary: Warning: Speed Bump. The deep freeze holding thousands-year carbon is thawing faster. The Arctic tosses gigatons of CO2 and methane into the atmosphere. The newest permafrost science with Christina Schaedel, Senior Research Scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts. Strangely, the third worst warming gas may become less serious as the world heats up. Atmosphere scientist Michael Prather with sort of good news on nitrous oxide. Satellites reveal global algae is expanding, in new places. It that good or bad? We ask Dr. Brian Barnes from the University of South Florida about the latest science.