The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
new science with 3 guests
Weekly Program
Christina Schadel, Michael Prather, Brian Barnes
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Feb. 15, 2026, midnight
Warning: Speed Bump. The deep freeze holding thousands-year carbon is thawing faster. The Arctic tosses gigatons of CO2 and methane into the atmosphere. The newest permafrost science with Christina Schaedel, Senior Research Scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts. Strangely, the third worst warming gas may become less serious as the world heats up. Atmosphere scientist Michael Prather with sort of good news on nitrous oxide. Satellites reveal global algae is expanding, in new places. It that good or bad? We ask Dr. Brian Barnes from the University of South Florida about the latest science.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 23:40 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements

Ecoshock 260218 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Feb. 15, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
Ecoshock 260218 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Feb. 15, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 1 Download File...
Ecoshock 260218 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Feb. 15, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 