Program Information
Essential Dissent
10
Aly Wane
 Essential Dissent
Feb. 16, 2026, midnight
Aly Wane is an undocumented alien who has been organizing around immigration issues for over 20 years.

An abolitionist immigration activist is someone who believes the current U.S. immigration enforcement system—ICE, Border Patrol, detention centers, deportation courts, and the laws that empower them—is fundamentally harmful and should be dismantled rather than reformed.

The term “abolitionist” signals a radical reimagining of how societies handle migration—moving away from punishment, surveillance, and exclusion, and toward care, mobility, and belonging.

Aly Wane spoke on February 9, 2026 at a webinar sponsored by the Syracuse, NY Peace Council.

https://peacecouncil.net
Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the Syracuse Peace Council webinar.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and the Syracuse Peace Council.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.

Version 1: The full audio (00:55:21) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 59 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315

Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:55:21 1 Feb. 15, 2026
Webinar
  View Script
    
 00:55:21  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:59:00 1 Feb. 16, 2026
Webinar
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 