Aly Wane - Abolitionist Immigration Activist

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Aly Wane

Contributor: Essential Dissent

Date Published: Feb. 16, 2026, midnight

Summary: Aly Wane is an undocumented alien who has been organizing around immigration issues for over 20 years.



An abolitionist immigration activist is someone who believes the current U.S. immigration enforcement system—ICE, Border Patrol, detention centers, deportation courts, and the laws that empower them—is fundamentally harmful and should be dismantled rather than reformed.



The term “abolitionist” signals a radical reimagining of how societies handle migration—moving away from punishment, surveillance, and exclusion, and toward care, mobility, and belonging.



Aly Wane spoke on February 9, 2026 at a webinar sponsored by the Syracuse, NY Peace Council.



https://peacecouncil.net



Credits: Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the Syracuse Peace Council webinar.



1. Credit Essential Dissent and the Syracuse Peace Council.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



