TRACKLIST
01. Jon Dixon, L'Renee - Feel Your Touch 02. Vincent Caira, Brock Edwards - Hold It Down 03. Sean Savage - Gordon Baker Rd 04. KVRVBO - Searching For Your Light 05. The DC - Playin' the Fool (The DC Remix) 06. Hercules & Love Affair, ANOHNI, Seth Troxler - One (Seth Troxler Remix) 07. Kapote, Kosmo Kint, Coeo - Strangers (Coeo House Mix) 08. Rampa, chuala, Keinemusik - Les Gout 09. Nick Holder - Time (Wahoo Vocal Mix) 10. Jesse Maas, Garrett David - Be My Everything (Garrett David Remix)
Sean Savage 2026
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.
Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.