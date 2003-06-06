The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Michael Parenti
 Otis Maclay  Contact Contributor
Feb. 17, 2026, midnight
Parenti rarely talked about his life. How does a NYC street kid get accepted to Yale? How does he lose the privilege of his PhD. in an arrest at a demonstration against the war on Vietnam, and become an internationally acclaimed author and lecturer?

Michael Parenti (1933-2026) grew up in a poor, working class Italian community in New York City. When he received his PhD in political science from Yale in 1962 he was the success and pride of his family. He risked and ended his academic career when he openly opposed the war on Vietnam. Ultimately the choice he made then was a good one. He became an independent political writer and thinker and author of over 20 books. Invitations to speak came from all over North America. His topics were history, fascism, US Imperialism, globalization and terrorism. His writings have been translated into more than a dozen languages.
Recorded in Berkeley, CA June 6, 2003 by Brian Berry

00:29:00 1 June 6, 2003
Berkeley CA
