Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 02-16-26
Weekly Program
Pam Bondi, Becca Balint; Anaïs Nin; Don Lemon.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Feb. 17, 2026, midnight
Trumped-up charges plague Black gay journalist Don Lemon; Happy Birthday Anais Nin; same-gender couples get property rights in the Philippines, U.K. trans people can use toilets anywhere except at work, the U.K.’s Education Department orders teachers to out trans students, the third veto of an anti-trans bathroom bill is the charm for the Republican governor of New Hampshire, and A.G. Bondi’s anti-semitic taunt infuriates Jewish Vermont lesbian Congress member Balint.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Joe Boehnlein and Sarah Montague and produced by Brian DeShazor. The “Rainbow Rewind” is written by Sheri Lunn, and co-hosted with and produced by Brian DeShazor. Thanks to the Human Rights Campaign for sharing Don Lemon’s remarks at their February 7th New York City Gala. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Seals & Crofts; Sweet Honey In The Rock.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
