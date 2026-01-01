Summary: Nowadays human health is affected by a whole new array of variables: from the impacts of climate change to the vast amount of both accurate and inaccurate health information propagated by the internet and public officials. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Dr. Neha Pathak, a practicing medical doctor and medical journalist who serves as WebMD’s Chief Physician Editor. We look at some of the health impacts of a warming planet, discuss the ever-expanding role that the internet plays in modern medicine, and talk about WebMD’s new Embody platform.