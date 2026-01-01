The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
2
Neha Pethak
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Feb. 17, 2026, midnight
Nowadays human health is affected by a whole new array of variables: from the impacts of climate change to the vast amount of both accurate and inaccurate health information propagated by the internet and public officials. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Dr. Neha Pathak, a practicing medical doctor and medical journalist who serves as WebMD’s Chief Physician Editor. We look at some of the health impacts of a warming planet, discuss the ever-expanding role that the internet plays in modern medicine, and talk about WebMD’s new Embody platform.
Track: Red Clay
Artist: Freddie Hubbard
Album: Red Clay
Label: CTI
Year: 1970

Track: Rock And Roll Doctor
Artist: Little Feat
Album: Feats Don’t Fail Me Now
Label: Warner Bros.
Year: 1974

Track: Comfortably Numb
Artist: Pink Floyd
Album: The Wall
Label: Columbia
Year: 1979

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Feb. 17, 2026
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 