Black History Special – Craig Steven Wilder, Ebony & Ivy, Exposing the Role of American Universities in the Enslavement of African People; Bob Avakian Shreds the Myth of Jeffersonian Democracy

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Craig Steven Wilder (Professor, MIT/Author, Ebony & Ivy); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 18, 2026, midnight

Summary: Craig Steven Wilder, talks about “Ebony & Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America's Universities,” which uncovers the truth about race, slavery and the academy. Slavery funded colleges, built campuses, and paid professors. In an excerpt from his talk on “Communism and Jeffersonian Democracy” Avakian talks about the myth of Jefferson's ideal society and the reality of slavery that was its backbone and continues to influence and shape America.

