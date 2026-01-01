The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Black History Special – Craig Steven Wilder, Ebony & Ivy, Exposing the Role of American Universities in the Enslavement of African People; Bob Avakian Shreds the Myth of Jeffersonian Democracy
Action/Event
Craig Steven Wilder (Professor, MIT/Author, Ebony & Ivy); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs)  
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Feb. 18, 2026, midnight
Craig Steven Wilder, talks about “Ebony & Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America's Universities,” which uncovers the truth about race, slavery and the academy. Slavery funded colleges, built campuses, and paid professors. In an excerpt from his talk on “Communism and Jeffersonian Democracy” Avakian talks about the myth of Jefferson's ideal society and the reality of slavery that was its backbone and continues to influence and shape America.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant
 
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 39:35 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at mslate@themichaelslateshow.com with your comments, ideas, criticisms or suggestions.  

