Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: February 18, 2026
Weekly Program
Ben Linden, Amnesty International’s Advocacy Director for Europe and Central Asia; Andrea Pitzer, journalist and author; Amanda Hollowell, Chief of Campaigns with the group Color of Change.
Feb. 18, 2026, midnight
After Four Years of Ukraine War and Nearly 2 Million Casualties, Prospects for Peace are Uncertain; Trump Regime’s Massive Buildout of Immigrant Concentration Camps Meets Local Resistance; In Second Term, Trump Acts to Demolish America’s Multiracial Democracy.

