Between the Lines for February 18, 2026

February 18, 2026

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ben Linden, Amnesty International’s Advocacy Director for Europe and Central Asia; Andrea Pitzer, journalist and author; Amanda Hollowell, Chief of Campaigns with the group Color of Change.

Date Published: Feb. 18, 2026, midnight

Summary: After Four Years of Ukraine War and Nearly 2 Million Casualties, Prospects for Peace are Uncertain; Trump Regime’s Massive Buildout of Immigrant Concentration Camps Meets Local Resistance; In Second Term, Trump Acts to Demolish America’s Multiracial Democracy.

