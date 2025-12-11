The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
Regular Show
Gabriel Rockhill
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
Feb. 19, 2026, midnight
This episode is a talk by Gabriel Rockhill to mark the publication of his new book, titled “Who Paid the Pipers of Western Marxism?”

For Rockhill, an American philosopher, writer, cultural critic, and Professor of Philosophy at Villanova University, the term "Western Marxism" is not simply a geographic label or a neutral academic category.

IInstead it denotes an ideological formation that depoliticizes Marxism and detaches it from revolutionary struggle, transforming it into a politically defanged cultural-philosophical discourse.

In his view, Western universities, foundations, cultural institutions, Cold War anti-communism, and state and corporate funding structures
all helped shape a form of Marxism that was safe, non-revolutionary, compatible with liberal capitalist societies, and “critical” but not politically threatening.

His goal is to redirect Marxist theory back toward revolutionary praxis, global anti-imperialist movements, and material political struggle.

Gabriel Rockhill spoke on December 11, 2025 in a panel discussion sponsored by Critical Theory Workshop.
Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the Critical Theory Workshop webinar.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and the Critical Theory Workshop.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.

Version 1: The full audio (00:47:37) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 57 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro. Ends with a short segment by Caitlin Johnstone, read by Tim Foley.

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

Gabriel Rockhill - Who Paid the Pipers of Western Marxism? Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:47:37 1 Dec. 11, 2025
Webinar
  View Script
    
 00:47:37  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
