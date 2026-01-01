The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Feb. 19, 2026, midnight
Sweet spins for you this week starting with a double serving of Turkish Delights from Altin Gun and Umut Adan and Zabanis, Vancouver's bhangra bangers En Karma take us from Surrey to London, where British R&B singer Rosie Love is Burning Down The House, and new music from Bahia, Brazil by Spok. It's only logical that you listen in. World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Commmunications
Umut Adan and Zabanis - Sale Marino
Altin Gun - Oldurme Beni
En Karma - Surrey To London CANCON
Afrotronix - Chila Chila Step CANCON
Spok - Bela Africa (feat. Chico Cesar & Thulio Xamba)
Yasmine Hamdan - Shmaali
Rosie Love - Burning Down The House
Adel Kassab - Aidy Bzank
Protokhal - Sugarcane CANCON
Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 - Bella Esterella
Fancy Fingers & Winyo - Maria
Antonio Carlos & Jocafi, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammed - Ta Com Medo Por Que
Jah Wobble & Jon Klein - Fading Away
Calibro 35 - Mister Magic

59:29

World Beat Canada Radio February 21 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:29 1 Feb. 19, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:29  128Kbps mp3
