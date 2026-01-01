Sweet spins for you this week starting with a double serving of Turkish Delights from Altin Gun and Umut Adan and Zabanis, Vancouver's bhangra bangers En Karma take us from Surrey to London, where British R&B singer Rosie Love is Burning Down The House, and new music from Bahia, Brazil by Spok. It's only logical that you listen in. World Beat Canada Radio.
Umut Adan and Zabanis - Sale Marino Altin Gun - Oldurme Beni En Karma - Surrey To London CANCON Afrotronix - Chila Chila Step CANCON Spok - Bela Africa (feat. Chico Cesar & Thulio Xamba) Yasmine Hamdan - Shmaali Rosie Love - Burning Down The House Adel Kassab - Aidy Bzank Protokhal - Sugarcane CANCON Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 - Bella Esterella Fancy Fingers & Winyo - Maria Antonio Carlos & Jocafi, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammed - Ta Com Medo Por Que Jah Wobble & Jon Klein - Fading Away Calibro 35 - Mister Magic