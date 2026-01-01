New Celtpunk from Australia! You've Got A Friend down under with The Cloverhearts. Haggis X-1test fire Arthur's Gold and we spin new Tiller's Folly at the Far End Of The Road. Contemporary Celtic comes home to Celt In A Twist each week with Patricia Fraser.
The Cloverhearts - You've Got A Friend Daimh - Lock Load Haggix X-1 - Arthur's Gold CANCON The Tiller's Folly - Far End Of The Road CANCON Firkin - Az Ocean Szaga (The Scent Of The Ocean) Fairport Convention - Si Tu Dois Partir George Duff - When These Shoes Were New Gnoss - Vore Tullye Shooglenifty - Squat Lobster The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON The Mahones - Girl With Galway Eyes ROS - Foc Fosc The Rumjacks - Pulled From The Shore Lena Jonsson & Johanna Juhola - Sjuplatarlaten Salsa Celtica - Rolling Road