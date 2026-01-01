The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Feb. 19, 2026, midnight
New Celtpunk from Australia! You've Got A Friend down under with The Cloverhearts. Haggis X-1test fire Arthur's Gold and we spin new Tiller's Folly at the Far End Of The Road. Contemporary Celtic comes home to Celt In A Twist each week with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Cloverhearts - You've Got A Friend
Daimh - Lock Load
Haggix X-1 - Arthur's Gold CANCON
The Tiller's Folly - Far End Of The Road CANCON
Firkin - Az Ocean Szaga (The Scent Of The Ocean)
Fairport Convention - Si Tu Dois Partir
George Duff - When These Shoes Were New
Gnoss - Vore Tullye
Shooglenifty - Squat Lobster
The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON
The Mahones - Girl With Galway Eyes
ROS - Foc Fosc
The Rumjacks - Pulled From The Shore
Lena Jonsson & Johanna Juhola - Sjuplatarlaten
Salsa Celtica - Rolling Road

59:18

Celt In A Twist February 22 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:18 1 Feb. 19, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:18  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 