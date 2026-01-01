Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260220.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- A review of US Secretary of State's speech at the Munich Security Conference, and an analysis by Richard Walker chief international editor at RDW. While many countries were relieved that the speech was less threatening than the one JD Vance delivered last year, many worried about Rubio's Trumpean view of nations and disregard for climate chaos.



From FRANCE- 5 press reviews beginning with a landmark environmental trial against Total Energy in France, the Guardian reported a prediction of a 3 degree rise in global temperature in the future, articles about the passing of Jesse Jackson, and two press reviews about the public beating death of a right-wing activist by a group of antifascists in Lyon- the political divisions in Europe are intensifying.



From CUBA- A global coalition has confirmed the planned start of a flotilla to bring food, medicine and other supplies to Cuba, suffering under the US blockade of fuel- the UN has determined that the oil blockade is illegal. The US military says it has destroyed another 11 people in three boats on the Caribbean sea and Pacific Ocean, claiming without showing evidence that they were transporting drugs to the US.



From JAPAN- A former US intelligence analyst made a claim that China tested a nuclear weapon in 2020 in violation of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty- China denies this and says it is an excuse for the US to begin testing nuclear weapons again.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"It is not enough for journalists to see themselves as mere messengers without understanding the hidden agendas of the message and the myths that surround it."

--John Pilger



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net