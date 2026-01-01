The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
outFarpress Presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International News, News Program, Shortwave, Japan, France, Cuba, Rubio, Munich, nationalism, Russia, Trump, Sanctions, fascism,
 Dan Roberts
Feb. 19, 2026
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Germany, France 24, Japan, and Cuba.
 This week's show features stories from  Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.
 http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260220.mp3 (29:00)

      From GERMANY- A review of US Secretary of State's speech at the Munich Security Conference, and an analysis by Richard Walker chief international editor at RDW. While many countries were relieved that the speech was less threatening than the one JD Vance delivered last year, many worried about Rubio's Trumpean view of nations and disregard for climate chaos.

      From   FRANCE- 5 press reviews beginning with a landmark environmental trial against Total Energy in France, the Guardian reported a prediction of a 3 degree rise in global temperature in the future, articles about the passing of Jesse Jackson, and two press reviews about the public beating death of a right-wing activist by a group of antifascists in Lyon- the political divisions in Europe are intensifying.

       From CUBA- A global coalition has confirmed the planned start of a flotilla to bring food, medicine and other supplies to Cuba, suffering under the US blockade of fuel- the UN has determined that the oil blockade is illegal. The US military says it has destroyed another 11 people in three boats on the Caribbean sea and Pacific Ocean, claiming without showing evidence that they were transporting drugs to the US.

       From JAPAN-  A former US intelligence analyst made a claim that China tested a nuclear weapon in 2020 in violation of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty- China denies this and says it is an excuse for the US to begin testing nuclear weapons again. 


Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

"It is not enough for journalists to see themselves as mere messengers without understanding the hidden agendas of the message and the myths that surround it."
--John Pilger

