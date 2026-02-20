Zionism is the belief that Palestinians can and must be expelled from their homeland so that settlers can take their place. Dissident Israeli historian Illan Pappé speaks with hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah about Zionism's roots in European colonial ambitions.
Longtime Palestine solidarity activist Tony Greenstein joins Nora and the Electronic Intifada’s Asa Winstanley to discuss the Zionist movement’s prioritizing the colonial project in Palestine over saving Jewish lives during the Holocaust, and how its logic has always been rooted in racial nationalism, not refuge.
Palestinian writer Abdaljawad Omar talks to the Electronic Intifada’s Tamara Nassar about how Zionism was shaped by Europe’s anti-semitism.
We also hear an excerpt from an Electronic Intifada mini-documentary called Why Anti-Zionism is Not Anti-Semitism.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net