Summary: Zionism is the belief that Palestinians can and must be expelled from their homeland so that settlers can take their place. Dissident Israeli historian Illan Pappé speaks with hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah about Zionism's roots in European colonial ambitions.



Longtime Palestine solidarity activist Tony Greenstein joins Nora and the Electronic Intifada’s Asa Winstanley to discuss the Zionist movement’s prioritizing the colonial project in Palestine over saving Jewish lives during the Holocaust, and how its logic has always been rooted in racial nationalism, not refuge.



Palestinian writer Abdaljawad Omar talks to the Electronic Intifada’s Tamara Nassar about how Zionism was shaped by Europe’s anti-semitism.



We also hear an excerpt from an Electronic Intifada mini-documentary called Why Anti-Zionism is Not Anti-Semitism.

