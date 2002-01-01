The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Sonic Cafe
Iodine Tablets Not Included
Scott Clark
Feb. 20, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café with the Fire Inside, that’s Bob Seger from 1991. So welcome to our little coastal radio café, a place that feeds your need, for eclectic music comedy, and just a little pop culture thrown in along the way. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 472. This time the Sonic Café presents a mix pulled from 56 years that includes everything from Fontaines D. C. with Starburster, to Cream with White Room from 1968 with introduction provided by none other than Eric Clapton. We’ll also hear form The Empty Hearts, Supersuckers, Chad Kroger, Soraia, and ahh the list goes on. Then the Sonic Café brings you the voice of the late Carl Sagan, predicting the fate of the US, and George Carlin asking if the planet is OK. Oh and yet another Sonic Café two for two twin spin. Around the bottom of the hour we’ll spin Moon Martin with their original recording of Bad Case of Lovin’ you followed by the version Robert Palmer made famous. So yeah all that plus some other neat stuff thrown in for fun. So let’s get on with it already. From 2014 this is Weird Al Yankovic with a love song that is just plain weird. This is the Jackson Park Express and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Fire Inside
Artist: Bob Seger
LP: Fire Inside
Yr: 1991
Song 2: Jackson Park Express
Artist: Weird Al Yankovic
LP: Mandatory Fun
Yr: 2014
Song 3: The World's Gone Insane Official Music Video
Artist: The Empty Hearts
LP: The Second Album
Yr: 2020
Song 4: White Room
Artist: Cream
LP: The Cream Of Clapton
Yr. 1968
Song 5: Shake It Off
Artist: Supersuckers
LP: Coolest Songs In The World, Vol. 3
Yr: 2005
Song 6: Hero (feat. Josey Scott)
Artist: Chad Kroeger, Josey Scott
LP: Hero (feat. Josey Scott)
Yr: 2002
Song 7: The One I Love
Artist: R.E.M.
LP: Document
Year: 1987
Song 8: Bad Case Of Lovin' You
Artist: Moon Martin
LP: Shots From A Cold Nightmare
Yr: 1978
Song 9: Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor)
Artist: Robert Palmer
LP: The Very Best Of Robert Palmer
Yr: 1979
Song 10: Starburster
Artist: Fontaines D.C.
LP: Starburster
Yr: 2024
Song 11: Radio Sister
Artist: Soraia
LP: Less Than Zero
Yr: 2015
Song 12: I Can't Explain
Artist: The Who
LP: Meaty, Beaty, Big And Bouncy
Yr: 1965
Song 13: Krewe D'etat
Artist: Galactic
LP: Ya-Ka-May
Yr: 2009
About the Producer:

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café:

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

