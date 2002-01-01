Sonic Café with the Fire Inside, that’s Bob Seger from 1991. So welcome to our little coastal radio café, a place that feeds your need, for eclectic music comedy, and just a little pop culture thrown in along the way. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 472. This time the Sonic Café presents a mix pulled from 56 years that includes everything from Fontaines D. C. with Starburster, to Cream with White Room from 1968 with introduction provided by none other than Eric Clapton. We’ll also hear form The Empty Hearts, Supersuckers, Chad Kroger, Soraia, and ahh the list goes on. Then the Sonic Café brings you the voice of the late Carl Sagan, predicting the fate of the US, and George Carlin asking if the planet is OK. Oh and yet another Sonic Café two for two twin spin. Around the bottom of the hour we’ll spin Moon Martin with their original recording of Bad Case of Lovin’ you followed by the version Robert Palmer made famous. So yeah all that plus some other neat stuff thrown in for fun. So let’s get on with it already. From 2014 this is Weird Al Yankovic with a love song that is just plain weird. This is the Jackson Park Express and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Fire Inside Artist: Bob Seger LP: Fire Inside Yr: 1991 Song 2: Jackson Park Express Artist: Weird Al Yankovic LP: Mandatory Fun Yr: 2014 Song 3: The World's Gone Insane Official Music Video Artist: The Empty Hearts LP: The Second Album Yr: 2020 Song 4: White Room Artist: Cream LP: The Cream Of Clapton Yr. 1968 Song 5: Shake It Off Artist: Supersuckers LP: Coolest Songs In The World, Vol. 3 Yr: 2005 Song 6: Hero (feat. Josey Scott) Artist: Chad Kroeger, Josey Scott LP: Hero (feat. Josey Scott) Yr: 2002 Song 7: The One I Love Artist: R.E.M. LP: Document Year: 1987 Song 8: Bad Case Of Lovin' You Artist: Moon Martin LP: Shots From A Cold Nightmare Yr: 1978 Song 9: Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor) Artist: Robert Palmer LP: The Very Best Of Robert Palmer Yr: 1979 Song 10: Starburster Artist: Fontaines D.C. LP: Starburster Yr: 2024 Song 11: Radio Sister Artist: Soraia LP: Less Than Zero Yr: 2015 Song 12: I Can't Explain Artist: The Who LP: Meaty, Beaty, Big And Bouncy Yr: 1965 Song 13: Krewe D'etat Artist: Galactic LP: Ya-Ka-May Yr: 2009
About the Producer:
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café:
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.