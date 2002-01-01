Sonic Café #472/Iodine Tablets Not Included

Subtitle: Iodine Tablets Not Included

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 20, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café with the Fire Inside, that’s Bob Seger from 1991. So welcome to our little coastal radio café, a place that feeds your need, for eclectic music comedy, and just a little pop culture thrown in along the way. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 472. This time the Sonic Café presents a mix pulled from 56 years that includes everything from Fontaines D. C. with Starburster, to Cream with White Room from 1968 with introduction provided by none other than Eric Clapton. We’ll also hear form The Empty Hearts, Supersuckers, Chad Kroger, Soraia, and ahh the list goes on. Then the Sonic Café brings you the voice of the late Carl Sagan, predicting the fate of the US, and George Carlin asking if the planet is OK. Oh and yet another Sonic Café two for two twin spin. Around the bottom of the hour we’ll spin Moon Martin with their original recording of Bad Case of Lovin’ you followed by the version Robert Palmer made famous. So yeah all that plus some other neat stuff thrown in for fun. So let’s get on with it already. From 2014 this is Weird Al Yankovic with a love song that is just plain weird. This is the Jackson Park Express and we’re the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: Fire Inside

Artist: Bob Seger

LP: Fire Inside

Yr: 1991

Song 2: Jackson Park Express

Artist: Weird Al Yankovic

LP: Mandatory Fun

Yr: 2014

Song 3: The World's Gone Insane Official Music Video

Artist: The Empty Hearts

LP: The Second Album

Yr: 2020

Song 4: White Room

Artist: Cream

LP: The Cream Of Clapton

Yr. 1968

Song 5: Shake It Off

Artist: Supersuckers

LP: Coolest Songs In The World, Vol. 3

Yr: 2005

Song 6: Hero (feat. Josey Scott)

Artist: Chad Kroeger, Josey Scott

LP: Hero (feat. Josey Scott)

Yr: 2002

Song 7: The One I Love

Artist: R.E.M.

LP: Document

Year: 1987

Song 8: Bad Case Of Lovin' You

Artist: Moon Martin

LP: Shots From A Cold Nightmare

Yr: 1978

Song 9: Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor)

Artist: Robert Palmer

LP: The Very Best Of Robert Palmer

Yr: 1979

Song 10: Starburster

Artist: Fontaines D.C.

LP: Starburster

Yr: 2024

Song 11: Radio Sister

Artist: Soraia

LP: Less Than Zero

Yr: 2015

Song 12: I Can't Explain

Artist: The Who

LP: Meaty, Beaty, Big And Bouncy

Yr: 1965

Song 13: Krewe D'etat

Artist: Galactic

LP: Ya-Ka-May

Yr: 2009

Notes: About the Producer:



Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.



About the Sonic Café:



The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





