Program Information
State Of The City reports
Prof Jiang Xueqin Gaza War, Israelis Carthaginian Aztec style ritual human sacrifice
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Feb. 20, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/02/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-10/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
LAST WEEK - Jeffrey Epstein interviewed by Steve Bannon for projected rehabilitation documentary (2019) - 02:00:00
#2 - Bristol Travellers Van Dwellers call home hidden side of the cost of living crisis Sky News - 00:10:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Piers Corbyn is smeared and suspended from Your Party just befor CEC elections - 00:10:00
#4 - Barry Gardiner MP on Starmer Election U-turns and plan to postpone 30 local elections - 00:10:00
#5 - Fine Print This Is Why Your Energy Bills Are So High, Andy Roberts - 00:20:00
#6 - Economist Steve Keen thinks Dollar collapse will be Trumps lasting legacy - 00:20:00
#7 - ARCHIVE New US Ambassador Peter Mandelson Introduces PM Keir Starmer at UK embassy in Washington DC 27Feb25 - 00:10:00
#8 - Declassified Paul Holden Why Starmer's Epstein scandal is worse than the media says - 00:10:00
#9 - ReallyGraceful What the Media Wont Tell You About Tampon Charlie KING CHARLES III - 00:10:00
#10 - Kishore Mahbubani Singaporean diplomat, The West is an emperor with no clothes, ex UN security council boss - 00:30:00
#11 - Yanis Varoufakis Jeffrey Sachs Europe Has Become a War Project, Can It Be Stopped - 01:00:00
#12 - Max Blumenthal Ramadan and Lent Netanyahu Tries to Ambush Iran Peace Talks on Judge Nap - 00:30:00
#13 - OCCULT Prof Jiang Xueqin Gaza War, Israelis Carthaginian Aztec style ritual human sacrifice - 00:08:00

