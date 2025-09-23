The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
view from outside the bubble
Weekly Program
Ben Santer, Bob Ward, Michael Mann, others
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Feb. 22, 2026, midnight
No rules now. Eat your smog, enjoy disasters. Trump killing American climate rules & science. Voices outside the bubble of U.S. corporate media: Germany, Canada, UK, France - and Democracy Now! First, super scientist Ben Santer tells Carbon Brief why he had to leave America.
Ben Santer interview by Carbon Brief senior science editor, Robert McSweeney, at Carbon Brief's offices in London in January 2026.

President Trump at the United Nations, September 23, 2025.

Deutche Welle, German national broadcaster in December, 2025.

CBC February 12, 2026

Channel 4, February 13, 2026, including Bob Ward interview.

France24 February 18th. 2025

Michael Mann on the Katie Phang show

Michael Mann on Democracy Now! with Amy Goodman Dec 22, 2025.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 27:26 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

