Summary: In her lecture The Long Struggle to Abolish Reproductive Slavery, Roberts traces the denial of Black womens reproductive and parenting rights to a 19th century court case that decided the offspring of enslaved persons were considered like animals, without human rights, even if they were the children of the owner himself. Stopping mistreatment of Black families was a paramount issue of the abolitionist cause and a major reason behind the 13th and 14th Amendments to the US Constitution. But the hateful attitudes continued into modern times, and are underlying the idea that state law can dictate the terms of pregnancy and parenting, now confirmed by the US Supreme Court and applicable to all women.