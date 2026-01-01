Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.
TRACKLIST
01. Arovane - Tokyo Ghost Stories 02. Depeche Mode - Useless (The Kruder + Dorfmeister Session) 03. Ishome - Ken Tavr 04. Casino Versus Japan - Aquarium 05. Austra - Beyond A Mortal 06. DJ Voila - Les Journees 07. UNKLE - Lonely Soul 08. Gruve Collective - Try Harder 09. Everything But The Girl - Good Cop Bad Cop 10. Sora Surfers - Sofa Rockers (Richard Dorfmeister Remix) 11. Coldcut - Man In A Garage (Nick Franglen Lemon Jelly Remix)
2026 Sean Savage
Step into the night. This is your soundtrack for the after hours. This is your sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.
Curated for night owls who thrive in the quiet hours, Trip Hop Radio takes you on a journey through shadowy soundscapes, with tracks from iconic artists and hidden gems. Whether you're winding down after a long day, creating in the stillness of the night, or simply exploring your thoughts.
Let the rhythm guide you, the bass soothe you, and the melodies inspire you as you embark on a journey of sound and soul.