Summary: Police abuse controversy clouds Sydney’s Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras; the Rainbow flag flies again at Stonewall; this week’s “Rainbow Rewind” honors Langston Hughes; the Euro-Parliament resolves that trans women are women, a US appeals court reinstates the ban on military service by HIV-positive enlistees, lawmakers in the Australia state of Victoria protect intersex children from surgery without their informed and mature consent, the Republican-dominated Kansas state legislature enacts an anti-trans “bathroom bounty bill”, and the US Olympic women’s hockey team captain Hilary Knight and record-breaking speed skater Brittany Bowe announce their engagement.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.

Credits: Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Nico Raquel and Ret and produced by Brian DeShazor. The “Rainbow Rewind” is written by Sheri Lunn, and co-hosted with and produced by Brian DeShazor. Ken Davis interview by Barry McKay. Stonewall Monument flag re-raising audio provided by Paul DeRienzo and edited by Greg Gordon. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Arca; Drag Queen Nina West.

