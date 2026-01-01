The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 02-23-26
Weekly Program
Langston Hughes; Ken Davis; Brad Lander; Dan Goldman; Brad Hoylman-Sigal; Chuck Schumer.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Feb. 24, 2026, midnight
Police abuse controversy clouds Sydney’s Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras; the Rainbow flag flies again at Stonewall; this week’s “Rainbow Rewind” honors Langston Hughes; the Euro-Parliament resolves that trans women are women, a US appeals court reinstates the ban on military service by HIV-positive enlistees, lawmakers in the Australia state of Victoria protect intersex children from surgery without their informed and mature consent, the Republican-dominated Kansas state legislature enacts an anti-trans “bathroom bounty bill”, and the US Olympic women’s hockey team captain Hilary Knight and record-breaking speed skater Brittany Bowe announce their engagement.
Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Nico Raquel and Ret and produced by Brian DeShazor. The “Rainbow Rewind” is written by Sheri Lunn, and co-hosted with and produced by Brian DeShazor. Ken Davis interview by Barry McKay. Stonewall Monument flag re-raising audio provided by Paul DeRienzo and edited by Greg Gordon. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Arca; Drag Queen Nina West.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-figures-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)
By check:
Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out
P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA
Online:
This Way Out DONATE
[www.thiswayout.org]
Thank you!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Feb. 24, 2026
Los Angeles, CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 