Notes: Note: Show from last week, Feb 15th 2026, was not recorded (due to a tech glitch at the new station location).



Orquestra Revé y su Charangon - “Runidera”

from Vol 1

unknown



The Musicians of the Nile - Zahrafat Al Sa’id

The Musicians of the Nile

unknown



Los 5 de Oro, “Cali Boogaloo”

from Cali Boogaloo

unknown





Willie Colón, “Tiempo Pa' Matar”

from Tiempo Pa' Matar

Willie Colon - 1984



Blockhead, “Okay Alright”

from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)

Ninja Tune - 2004



Code Red, “Virginia Gone Go Go”

from Virginia Gone Go Go - Single

Creative Funk

1986





Say She She, “Do All Things With Love”

from Cut & Rewind

drink sum wtr - 2025



Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie, “Mohawk”

from Bird and Diz (Expanded Edition)

Verve Reissues - 1952



Thanh Lan, “Nơi Đây Em Vẫn Đợi”

from Nơi Đây Em Vẫn Đợi

Thanh Lan - 1995



Teresa Teng, “碎心花”

from 愛的你呀何處尋

LIFE - 1973



Titiek Sandhora, “Hatiku Milikmu”

from Titiek Sandhora dan Muchsin

Mutiara



Muchsin Alatas, “Pesta Muda Mudi”

from Titiek Sandhora dan Muchsin

Mutiara



Titiek Sandhora, “Pesta Muda Mudi (Youth Party)”

from Titiek Sandhora dan Muchsin

Mutiara



Titiek Sandhora, “Kontes Ratu Ketjantikan”

from Pesan Ibu

Mutiara



Titiek Sandhora, “Djangan Sampai Dua Kali”

from Pesan Ibu

Mutiara



Tetty Kadi, “Sepasang Rusa”

from w Zaenal Combo

Remaco



Jade, “Jade Theme”

from 2nd Generation

House Records - 1975



Jade, “That's The Way (I Like It)”

from 2nd Generation

House Records - 1975



Jade, “Black Superman”

from 2nd Generation

House - 1975



Chow Yun-fat, “飛砂風中轉 (Sandstorms in the wind)”

from 飛砂風中轉

Cinepoly - 1989



王迪 (Wang Di), “不是你的錯 (not your fault)”

from 開天闢地 - 中國新音樂系列之一 = Chinese New Waves Volume 1 ・ The Window Is Opened

SS - 1988



Erykah Badu, “Kiss Me On My Neck (Hesi)”

from Mama's Gun (Reissue) [Bonus Tracks]

Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2000



Erykah Badu, “A.D. 2000”

from Mama's Gun (Reissue) [Bonus Tracks]

Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2000



Jill Scott, “Gettin' in the Way”

from Who Is Jill Scott? - Words and Sounds, Vol. 1

Hidden Beach - 2000



Jill Scott, “A Long Walk”

from Who Is Jill Scott? - Words and Sounds, Vol. 1

Hidden Beach - 2000



Nikki Giovanni, “Ego Tripping”

from The Truth Is On the Way

I AM Records - 1970



Amiri Baraka, “It’s Nation Time”

from It's Nation Time - African Visionary Music

UNI/MOTOWN - 1972



Funkadelic, “I Got A Thing, You Got A Thing, Everybody's Got A Thing (2025 Remastered)”

from Funkadelic (2025 Remastered)

Org Music - 2025



Curtis Mayfield, “Kung Fu”

from Sweet Exorcist

Rhino - 1974



Joe Bataan, “Ordinary Guy (2013 - Remaster)”

from Afrofilipino

Salsoul Records - 1974



Bad Brains, “I Luv I Jah”

from Live At The Bayou record 1

Time Traveler Records - 2025



