Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Feb. 23, 2026, midnight
Note: Show from last week, Feb 15th 2026, was not recorded (due to a tech glitch at the new station location).

Orquestra Revé y su Charangon - “Runidera”
from Vol 1
unknown

The Musicians of the Nile - Zahrafat Al Sa’id
The Musicians of the Nile
unknown

Los 5 de Oro, “Cali Boogaloo”
from Cali Boogaloo
unknown


Willie Colón, “Tiempo Pa' Matar”
from Tiempo Pa' Matar
Willie Colon - 1984

Blockhead, “Okay Alright”
from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
Ninja Tune - 2004

Code Red, “Virginia Gone Go Go”
from Virginia Gone Go Go - Single
Creative Funk
1986


Say She She, “Do All Things With Love”
from Cut & Rewind
drink sum wtr - 2025

Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie, “Mohawk”
from Bird and Diz (Expanded Edition)
Verve Reissues - 1952

Thanh Lan, “Nơi Đây Em Vẫn Đợi”
from Nơi Đây Em Vẫn Đợi
Thanh Lan - 1995

Teresa Teng, “碎心花”
from 愛的你呀何處尋
LIFE - 1973

Titiek Sandhora, “Hatiku Milikmu”
from Titiek Sandhora dan Muchsin
Mutiara

Muchsin Alatas, “Pesta Muda Mudi”
from Titiek Sandhora dan Muchsin
Mutiara

Titiek Sandhora, “Pesta Muda Mudi (Youth Party)”
from Titiek Sandhora dan Muchsin
Mutiara

Titiek Sandhora, “Kontes Ratu Ketjantikan”
from Pesan Ibu
Mutiara

Titiek Sandhora, “Djangan Sampai Dua Kali”
from Pesan Ibu
Mutiara

Tetty Kadi, “Sepasang Rusa”
from w Zaenal Combo
Remaco

Jade, “Jade Theme”
from 2nd Generation
House Records - 1975

Jade, “That's The Way (I Like It)”
from 2nd Generation
House Records - 1975

Jade, “Black Superman”
from 2nd Generation
House - 1975

Chow Yun-fat, “飛砂風中轉 (Sandstorms in the wind)”
from 飛砂風中轉
Cinepoly - 1989

王迪 (Wang Di), “不是你的錯 (not your fault)”
from 開天闢地 - 中國新音樂系列之一 = Chinese New Waves Volume 1 ・ The Window Is Opened
SS - 1988

Erykah Badu, “Kiss Me On My Neck (Hesi)”
from Mama's Gun (Reissue) [Bonus Tracks]
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2000

Erykah Badu, “A.D. 2000”
from Mama's Gun (Reissue) [Bonus Tracks]
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2000

Jill Scott, “Gettin' in the Way”
from Who Is Jill Scott? - Words and Sounds, Vol. 1
Hidden Beach - 2000

Jill Scott, “A Long Walk”
from Who Is Jill Scott? - Words and Sounds, Vol. 1
Hidden Beach - 2000

Nikki Giovanni, “Ego Tripping”
from The Truth Is On the Way
I AM Records - 1970

Amiri Baraka, “It’s Nation Time”
from It's Nation Time - African Visionary Music
UNI/MOTOWN - 1972

Funkadelic, “I Got A Thing, You Got A Thing, Everybody's Got A Thing (2025 Remastered)”
from Funkadelic (2025 Remastered)
Org Music - 2025

Curtis Mayfield, “Kung Fu”
from Sweet Exorcist
Rhino - 1974

Joe Bataan, “Ordinary Guy (2013 - Remaster)”
from Afrofilipino
Salsoul Records - 1974

Bad Brains, “I Luv I Jah”
from Live At The Bayou record 1
Time Traveler Records - 2025

