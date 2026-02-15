|Note: Show from last week, Feb 15th 2026, was not recorded (due to a tech glitch at the new station location).
Orquestra Revé y su Charangon - “Runidera”
from Vol 1
unknown
The Musicians of the Nile - Zahrafat Al Sa’id
The Musicians of the Nile
unknown
Los 5 de Oro, “Cali Boogaloo”
from Cali Boogaloo
unknown
Willie Colón, “Tiempo Pa' Matar”
from Tiempo Pa' Matar
Willie Colon - 1984
Blockhead, “Okay Alright”
from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
Ninja Tune - 2004
Code Red, “Virginia Gone Go Go”
from Virginia Gone Go Go - Single
Creative Funk
1986
Say She She, “Do All Things With Love”
from Cut & Rewind
drink sum wtr - 2025
Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie, “Mohawk”
from Bird and Diz (Expanded Edition)
Verve Reissues - 1952
Thanh Lan, “Nơi Đây Em Vẫn Đợi”
from Nơi Đây Em Vẫn Đợi
Thanh Lan - 1995
Teresa Teng, “碎心花”
from 愛的你呀何處尋
LIFE - 1973
Titiek Sandhora, “Hatiku Milikmu”
from Titiek Sandhora dan Muchsin
Mutiara
Muchsin Alatas, “Pesta Muda Mudi”
from Titiek Sandhora dan Muchsin
Mutiara
Titiek Sandhora, “Pesta Muda Mudi (Youth Party)”
from Titiek Sandhora dan Muchsin
Mutiara
Titiek Sandhora, “Kontes Ratu Ketjantikan”
from Pesan Ibu
Mutiara
Titiek Sandhora, “Djangan Sampai Dua Kali”
from Pesan Ibu
Mutiara
Tetty Kadi, “Sepasang Rusa”
from w Zaenal Combo
Remaco
Jade, “Jade Theme”
from 2nd Generation
House Records - 1975
Jade, “That's The Way (I Like It)”
from 2nd Generation
House Records - 1975
Jade, “Black Superman”
from 2nd Generation
House - 1975
Chow Yun-fat, “飛砂風中轉 (Sandstorms in the wind)”
from 飛砂風中轉
Cinepoly - 1989
王迪 (Wang Di), “不是你的錯 (not your fault)”
from 開天闢地 - 中國新音樂系列之一 = Chinese New Waves Volume 1 ・ The Window Is Opened
SS - 1988
Erykah Badu, “Kiss Me On My Neck (Hesi)”
from Mama's Gun (Reissue) [Bonus Tracks]
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2000
Erykah Badu, “A.D. 2000”
from Mama's Gun (Reissue) [Bonus Tracks]
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2000
Jill Scott, “Gettin' in the Way”
from Who Is Jill Scott? - Words and Sounds, Vol. 1
Hidden Beach - 2000
Jill Scott, “A Long Walk”
from Who Is Jill Scott? - Words and Sounds, Vol. 1
Hidden Beach - 2000
Nikki Giovanni, “Ego Tripping”
from The Truth Is On the Way
I AM Records - 1970
Amiri Baraka, “It’s Nation Time”
from It's Nation Time - African Visionary Music
UNI/MOTOWN - 1972
Funkadelic, “I Got A Thing, You Got A Thing, Everybody's Got A Thing (2025 Remastered)”
from Funkadelic (2025 Remastered)
Org Music - 2025
Curtis Mayfield, “Kung Fu”
from Sweet Exorcist
Rhino - 1974
Joe Bataan, “Ordinary Guy (2013 - Remaster)”
from Afrofilipino
Salsoul Records - 1974
Bad Brains, “I Luv I Jah”
from Live At The Bayou record 1
Time Traveler Records - 2025