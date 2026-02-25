This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Between the Lines for February 25, 2026
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Abby Maxman, Oxfam America's Pres. & CEO; Chad Marlow, Senior Policy Counsel with the ACLU; Robert Shetterly, Artist, activist and creator of the ‘Americans Who Tell the Truth’ project.
Summary: Trump Closure of USAID Humanitarian Relief Programs Has Already Killed Hundreds of Thousands; Trump’s National Security Memo Labels His Enemies Terrorists, Orders Investigations; ‘Americans Who Tell the Truth’ Portraiture Project Aims to Inspire Courageous Citizenship.
