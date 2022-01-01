Notes: In this episode, we reveal the hidden fault lines cracking San Francisco's foundation — from a downtown office vacancy rate that's the highest in the nation to a business tax structure so complex that one company slashed its city bill by 88% simply by going remote. You will learn how local governments in San Jose and San Rafael reinvented their operations overnight, how Mission Asset Fund is rebuilding financial access for undocumented immigrants through community-centered lending circles and micro-loans, and why the city's much-debated office-to-housing conversions remain largely theoretical. We also decode the 2022 ballot propositions that put the future of affordable housing, homelessness oversight, and public libraries directly in voters' hands.