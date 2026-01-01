Bad Bunny made the play of the day at the Super Bowl, but he's just the spark in an explosion of global music. Join us for leading-edge releases from critical psych rock darlings, Altin Gun, new Marachi El Bronx (safer than a Mexican vacation), Gogol Bordello pledge solidarity with Ukraine, WITCH pinch Talking Heads and Sotomayor let themselves go, in a good way. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Pixvae - Caminando Altin Gun - Nigde Baglan Delhi 2 Dublin - Ultra Dope (feat. Tonye Aganaba) CANCON Alex Cuba - Para Contarte Este Amor CANCON Mariachi El Bronx - El Borracho Gogol Bordello - Solidarity WITCH - Once In A Lifetime Lamisi - Painkiller Sotomayor - Me Dejo Lievar Dub Colossus - Dub Will Keep Us Together Sylfide - Mit Brudestykke Salvar Donana - Amanecer Bei Bei - Shanghai Dreams