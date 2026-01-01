The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Feb. 26, 2026, midnight
Bad Bunny made the play of the day at the Super Bowl, but he's just the spark in an explosion of global music. Join us for leading-edge releases from critical psych rock darlings, Altin Gun, new Marachi El Bronx (safer than a Mexican vacation), Gogol Bordello pledge solidarity with Ukraine, WITCH pinch Talking Heads and Sotomayor let themselves go, in a good way. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Pixvae - Caminando
Altin Gun - Nigde Baglan
Delhi 2 Dublin - Ultra Dope (feat. Tonye Aganaba) CANCON
Alex Cuba - Para Contarte Este Amor CANCON
Mariachi El Bronx - El Borracho
Gogol Bordello - Solidarity
WITCH - Once In A Lifetime
Lamisi - Painkiller
Sotomayor - Me Dejo Lievar
Dub Colossus - Dub Will Keep Us Together
Sylfide - Mit Brudestykke
Salvar Donana - Amanecer
Bei Bei - Shanghai Dreams

59:58

World Beat Canada Radio February 28 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:58 1 Feb. 26, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 